POWERFUL WIND STORM:  Wind Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Closes Schools | Wind Impacting Travel On Planes, Trains And Automobiles | WJZ Radar | School Closings | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Bomb threat, Glen Burnie Courthouse, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a Baltimore man for allegedly threatening to bomb a Maryland courthouse and possessing heroin.

Maryland State police say they arrested Ira Jamal Savage, 21, Thursday, for calling in a bomb threat to the Glen Burnie District Courthouse.

Officials say shortly after 2 p.m., the Glen Burnie District Courthouse received a phone call about a bomb being in the building. The building was evacuated and searched by police, who deemed the building safe and reopened it.

Detectives traced the phone call to Savage and proceeded to arrest him. When investigators arrived, they say they saw Savage and an acquaintance, Michael Lamont Smith, 20, with plastic sandwich bags containing heroin capsules. They say Savage also had the phone he used to make the bomb threat.

Savage was charged on several bomb threat violations. Both suspects were charged with possession and distribution of heroin.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch