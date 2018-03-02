BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a Baltimore man for allegedly threatening to bomb a Maryland courthouse and possessing heroin.

Maryland State police say they arrested Ira Jamal Savage, 21, Thursday, for calling in a bomb threat to the Glen Burnie District Courthouse.

Officials say shortly after 2 p.m., the Glen Burnie District Courthouse received a phone call about a bomb being in the building. The building was evacuated and searched by police, who deemed the building safe and reopened it.

Detectives traced the phone call to Savage and proceeded to arrest him. When investigators arrived, they say they saw Savage and an acquaintance, Michael Lamont Smith, 20, with plastic sandwich bags containing heroin capsules. They say Savage also had the phone he used to make the bomb threat.

Savage was charged on several bomb threat violations. Both suspects were charged with possession and distribution of heroin.

