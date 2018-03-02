POWERFUL WIND STORM:  Wind Causes Power Outages, Topples Trees And Damages Property | Wind Impacting Travel On Planes, Trains And Automobiles | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man Friday.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the 200 block of Brock Bridge Road in Laurel, Maryland, where they found Jose Alberto Funes in a vehicle suffering from trauma to the upper body.

Funes succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to the state’s medical examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be completed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

