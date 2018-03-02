BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The week before Glenn Tyndell was accused of the shotgun slaying of Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin, Tydell was already wanted by police.

In an unsealed court document, an arrest warrant, protective order and statements by Tyndell’s estranged wife accuse Tyndell of physical assault, domestic abuse and brandishing a rifle.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski says she called police in the overnight hours of Feb. 15.

“At this point, she stated he had a rifle. During the entire more than three hours of our effort, we never found Glenn Tyndell,” Chief Stawinski said.

For the next week, police continued searching for him. According to neighbor Earline Harris, “the police officers in full force have been responding to our home, barricading our homes, for the last week or so looking for him.”

Cpl. Ramzziddin, a neighbor of the Tyndells, was off duty helping Mrs. Tyndell move belongings out of her house when Mr. Tyndell approached.

“I have observed a video hat shows the individual firing down range at my officer,” Chief Stawinski said.

Tyndell fled the scene and was later killed by police following a chase. Cpl. Ramzziddin was buried with full honors last week.

