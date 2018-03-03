LUSBY, Md. (AP) — A transport shift carrying the first cargo of liquefied natural gas produced for export has left a Maryland terminal.

Dominion Energy said in a release that the ship departed Thursday from the Dominion Energy Cove Point LNG terminal, where the newly constructed liquefaction facility is undergoing final commissioning.

During the commissioning process, Shell NA LNG is providing the natural gas needed for liquefaction and is shipping the resulting product. When commissioning is complete, the facility will produce liquefied natural gas for ST Cove Point, the joint venture of Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Gas, as well as Gail Global (USA) LNG, the U.S. affiliate of GAIL (India) LTD under 20-year contracts.

At an approximately $4 billion cost, the terminal is billed as both Maryland and Dominion Energy’s largest-ever construction projects.