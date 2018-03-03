BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MTA Light Rail service has resumed after powerful winds Friday wrecked havoc across Maryland, impacting travel across the state.

MTA officials announced Saturday evening that repairs to downed overhead wires at the Falls Road Light RailLink station had been completed and service had resumed from Lutherville to North Avenue. Shuttle bus service is no longer in place.

Several stations were without power and trees were on tracks after winds gusted from 40 to 80 mph Friday.

High winds toppled trees, damaging homes, buildings and cars. In Baltimore City, a massive tree fell on a car and across three lanes on West 28th Street. The driver said she’s about four weeks away from giving birth. A 77-year-old woman died instantly when a large tree struck her in Kingsville Friday afternoon.

Falling trees also affected road travel, and winds caused bridge closures in the area.

A state of emergency is in effect as winds continued to road through much of the state Saturday.

