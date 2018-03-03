BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has declared a local state of emergency following Friday’s storm that brought strong winds to the East Coast.

The state of emergency comes after “widespread power outages, downed trees, and hazardous travel conditions caused by damaging winds from Winter Storm Riley.”

This comes after Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for Maryland, and will allow Harford County to apply for federal funds to recoup storm-related expenses.

“As Winter Storm Riley continues to impact Harford County, I urge our citizens to stay off the roads and stay inside if possible,” County Executive Glassman said in a release. “Our Emergency Operations Center remains activated with dedicated staff and first responders working around the clock to assist citizens throughout the storm.”

