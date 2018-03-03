BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency as fierce winds blow through Maryland.

“I want to caution all Marylanders that these dangerously strong winds will continue this evening and into tomorrow. We are continuing to see a number of serious accidents on bridges and roadways, and power outages throughout the state,” Gov. Hogan wrote in a statement Friday night. “Please use common sense, heed all warnings, and stay inside and off the roads if possible.”

At least one person has been killed and hundreds of thousands are without power as a result of the high winds. Baltimore County officials reported a 77-year-old woman died instantly when a large tree struck her in Kingsville shortly after noon.

In Baltimore City, a massive tree fell on a car and across tree lanes on West 28th Street. The driver said she’s about four weeks away from giving birth.

“It’s just a very scary situation, I’m glad we are okay — especially her,” the woman’s boyfriend said.

Winds gusted up to more than 80 miles per hour in some areas on Friday. The wind has a sustained force of 30 to 40 mph across the region, but isolated wind gusts are even higher — particularly at higher elevations.

Many local schools and federal government offices closed Friday as a result of the storm.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Friday night stating wind gusts will diminish into the weekend, but winds will remain around 40 mph Saturday.

