BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A weekend of whipping winds is causing travel troubles up and down the East Coast.

Planes and trains have been delayed, and several rail cars were blown off the tracks and into a Maryland river.

Mother Nature’s powerful punch is being blamed for a six-car derailment in Cecil Count Friday night. Meanwhile, four train cars fell into the Susquehanna River near Perryville. No injuries have been reported and there was no hazardous materials onboard.

Cancellations have been liting up the board at Penn Station. Amtrak has reduced the number of rides from New York to Washington, D.C., causing frustration among some passengers.

“I expected it to be, you know, inclement but not where it would stop the trains from running,” said Tisa Joiner-Nance. “It’s not like we’re not in the Northeast and this doesn’t happen every year.”

In a tweet Saturday night, the company said nearly all service will resume Sunday.

Nearly all service between BOS and WAS is scheduled to operate on Sun. 3/4. Full Acela Express service will be provided, all scheduled Northeast Regional originations at NYP and WAS will operate, and full Keystone Service to/from Harrisburg, PA is planned. https://t.co/7zWXy1xJYr — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 4, 2018

Light Rail service is also back up and running. Eighty mph gusts caused trees and some power lines to fall at some stations.

The hurricane-force winds have grounded more than 3,900 flights, including many at BWI Airport.

State highway officials are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads. Crews will be working around-the-clock to clear debris left on more than 400 roads across Maryland.

Officials say the cleanup could take up to a week.

In a statement to WJZ, CSX says it’s working closely with local, state and federal officials on removing the last two cars from the river.

