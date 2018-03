BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Fire Department is on scene of a 2-alarm fire at a church.

The fire is at Grace Memorial Baptist Church, located in the 100 block of N. Eden St.

#BCFD currently battling a 2-Alarm 🔥 at Grace Memorial Baptist Church in the 100blk of N. Eden Street. @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/syHHIfFXPD — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 4, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook