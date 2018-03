BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Harbor Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the unidentified man’s body was pulled from the water just after 1 p.m. near the Anchorage Promenade Park.

A police spokesperson said additional information will not be released until an autopsy is performed.

This is a developing story.

