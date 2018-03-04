BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four freight cars that landed at the bottom of the Susquehanna River Friday when powerful winds lew them off the tracks have been recovered.

It was a heavy haul for crews in Cecil County over the weekend. Cranes were called in to fetch the CSX freight cars.

A powerful punch from Mother Nature’s whipping winds is being blamed for sending the cars plunging into the water.

No spills, leaks or injuries have been reported.

In a statement, CSX says in part the train was headed to Virginia.

Read the full statement below:

“CSX continues working to restore the area where a train derailed Friday night in Cecil County, MD. Overnight, crews safely removed two railcars off the rail trestle to a staging area and repaired the tracks so that train service can be restored. CSX confirmed a total of six railcars derailed. There were no leaks, spills or injuries. CSX continues to work closely with federal, state and local public safety officials on scene to remove the remaining two rail cars from the river. The safety of our employees, the community and the local environment are our top priorities through this process. CSX appreciates the swift response of the local first responders Friday night, and the cause of this incident remains under investigation.”

CSX officials say they have repaired the tracks, allowing for train service to be restored.

CSX says the incident is under investigation.

