BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One Maryland man got very lucky on Saturday after turning $5 into more than $1 million at Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel.

Manuel Ortiz, of Laurel hit the Super 4 Blackjack Progressive jackpot for $1,075,710.

Ortiz played at the Super 4 Blackjack table for about two hours, before placing his $5 jackpot bet.

