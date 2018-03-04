BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Silver Alert has been canceled for Alice Mae Sharif.

————————————————————————-

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 68-year-old woman in Baltimore County.

Alice Mae Sharif was last seen near the I-95 split in Richmond, Virginia, while following her husband to their new home in Owings Mills. She may be confused when located.

#BCoPD missing person. A silver alert has been activated for Alice Sharif ^AB pic.twitter.com/l9ANmJtxq7 — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) March 4, 2018

She is believed to be in a black 2014 Town and Country Van with North Carolina Reg Plate 1930N0I.

She was last seen wearing a black and white hat with a rose on it, a green shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information on Sharif’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at (410) 307-2020

