STATE OF EMERGENCY IN EFFECT:  Powerful Wind Storm Moves Out Of Maryland; Leaves Power Outages, Toppled Trees And Damaged Property In Its Path | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Missing, Silver Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Silver Alert has been canceled for Alice Mae Sharif.

————————————————————————-

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 68-year-old woman in Baltimore County.

Alice Mae Sharif was last seen near the I-95 split in Richmond, Virginia, while following her husband to their new home in Owings Mills. She may be confused when located.

She is believed to be in a black 2014 Town and Country Van with North Carolina Reg Plate 1930N0I.

She was last seen wearing a black and white hat with a rose on it, a green shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information on Sharif’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at (410) 307-2020

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch