BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Department of Transportation has announced additional “automated enforcement locations” coming to the city this month.

The Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System (ATVES) speed camera monitoring network consists of portable and fixed speed cameras that detect vehicles which exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. Tickets are $40.

The following speed camera monitoring locations will be added to the network starting on March 19:

Yorkwood Elementary School: 5800 – 6100 Hillen Road

North Bend Elementary/Middle School: 100 – 400 North Bend Road

Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School: 1300 – 1600 Harford Avenue

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School: 1400 – 1700 Eutaw Place

Furman L. Templeton Elementary School: 1000 – 1300 Druid Hill Avenue

Dallas F. Nicholas Sr. Elementary School: 1800 – 2200 North Calvert Street

The Mount Washington School: 5700 – 5900 Smith Avenue

Montebello Elementary/Middle School: 2000 – 2400 Erdman Avenue

Mercy High School/Leith Walk Elementary School: 1100 – 1400 East Northern Parkway

Alexander Hamilton Elementary School/Empowerment Academy: 2500 – 3000 Edmondson Avenue

Roland Park Country School, Roland Park Elementary/Middle School & Gilman School: 4800 – 5500 Roland Avenue

Frederick Douglass High School: 2200 – 2600 North Monroe Street

Barclay Elementary School: 200 – 400 East 29 th Street

Street Baltimore City College High School: 1000 – 1300 East 33rd Street

Baltimore Collegiate School For Boys & Cardinal Shehan School: 900 – 1500 Woodbourne Avenue

Beechfield Elementary/Middle School: 4400 – 5100 Frederick Avenue

Dickey Hill Elementary: 2000 – 2200 North Forest Park Avenue

Patterson High School: 200 – 400 Kane Street

Institute of Notre Dame & Henderson-Hopkins Elementary School: 800 – 2000 East Eager Street

Red light enforcement cameras are being added on March 19, too. The fine for running a red light is $75.

• West Lombard Street and South Charles Street

• Erdman Avenue and Federal Street

• East 33rd Street and Loch Raven Boulevard

• East Cold Spring Lane and York Road

• East Fayette Street and North President Street

• Gwynn Falls Parkway and Reisterstown Road

• Reisterstown Road and West Northern Parkway

• Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane

• Eutaw Street and Saratoga Street

• Reisterstown Road and West Cold Spring Lane

• Park Heights Avenue and West Belvedere Avenue

• Russell Street and Bush Street

• Russell Street and Bayard Street

• Falls Road and West 41st Street

• Frederick Avenue and Beechfield Avenue

• East Madison Street and North Broadway

• East Monument Street and North Broadway

• Dundalk Avenue and O’Donnell Street

• The Alameda and East Cold Spring Lane

