BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to Annapolis Fire Department officials, the Light House homeless shelter was evacuated Saturday after a chemical was poured down a drain.

In a statement, the Annapolis Fire Department said both the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments were dispatched for a report of an unknown chemical odor coming through the vents. Hazmat units determined the odor was coming from a utility room around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The statement says the on duty Annapolis Building Inspector was called and determined the building was uninhabitable.

Red Cross is assisting with housing the 45 residents that were displaced. According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the occupants were moved to the Stanton Community Center by city bus on Saturday. According to Annapolis Fire Inspector they were moved to the Pip Moyer Recreation Center around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the building will remain uninhabitable until an environmental company can clean the system.

No injuries were reported to occupants or fire personnel.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook