BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say they’ve arrested two people after finding cocaine and heroin in the car during a traffic stop in Queen Anne’s County.

Police say they pulled over Katelyn Lee Harris for a traffic violation on Route 301 and Route 290 around 4 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say they called in assistance for suspected criminal activity.

According to police, a police dog searched the car and found suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, as well as five syringe’s and other drug paraphernalia.

Harris and the passenger in the car, Travis Edgar Damron, were arrested and charged. Additional charges of neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment were added because police say Harris’s 8-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook