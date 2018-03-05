STATE OF EMERGENCY IN EFFECT:  Powerful Wind Storm Moves Out Of Maryland; Leaves Power Outages, Toppled Trees And Damaged Property In Its Path | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Drug Arrest, Reckless Endangerment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say they’ve arrested two people after finding cocaine and heroin in the car during a traffic stop in Queen Anne’s County.

Police say they pulled over Katelyn Lee Harris for a traffic violation on Route 301 and Route 290 around 4 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say they called in assistance for suspected criminal activity.

According to police, a police dog searched the car and found suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, as well as five syringe’s and other drug paraphernalia.

Harris and the passenger in the car, Travis Edgar Damron, were arrested and charged. Additional charges of neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment were added because police say Harris’s 8-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch