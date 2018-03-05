Filed Under:Forklift

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A person has died at a scrap metal yard in Maryland after a vehicle slipped off a fork lift.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at Conservit, Inc. in Hagerstown.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was being transported on the forklift when it fell onto an employee. The employee died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the death is an accident and that wind does not appear to be a factor. Officials from Maryland Occupational Safety have responded to the scene.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. The person’s identity will be releasing following the notification of his or her family.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch