HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A person has died at a scrap metal yard in Maryland after a vehicle slipped off a fork lift.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at Conservit, Inc. in Hagerstown.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was being transported on the forklift when it fell onto an employee. The employee died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the death is an accident and that wind does not appear to be a factor. Officials from Maryland Occupational Safety have responded to the scene.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. The person’s identity will be releasing following the notification of his or her family.

