BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen Holocaust survivors shared their stories with students in Harford County Monday.

Other speakers from what is the former Yugoslavia also talked to students about their experience going into hiding.

“It was the darkest chapter in mankind’s history,” said survivor Morris Rosen.

It was a living history lesson told by Holocaust survivors.

“I want young people to realize that it really happened, because there are people who really deny that it happened, and these young people will be able to testify that the Holocaust was real — and how many people were killed and suffered,” said Vera Kestenberg.

Kestenberg was forced into hiding with a false identity and survived numerous concentration camps.

She and 14 other survivors shared their stories with students at the John Carroll School.

“The way that they were treated, and everything, it was unjust and we realize that everyone here is like us,” student Jayla Ferguson said. “I’m learning from Miss Kestenberg. She was a gymnast, she swam, she did everything a normal child would do.”

Bluma Shapiro was in Auschwitz.

“In the beginning, it was hard for me to talk about my stories. I would collapse in the middle of my stories. But I felt it was important. Maybe in a small way, I can avoid the repetition of my experiences,” said Shapiro.

The John Carroll School hosts survivors every year, keeping their stories alive while teaching students invaluable lessons.

“It’s been a great experience, something I will remember the rest of my life. Lessons that I’ve learned and making a new friend,” said student Madison Dailey.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook