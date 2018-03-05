BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a big reward for a common crime, but then the U.S. government takes robbing a mail carrier of her cell phone very seriously.

The victim was delivering mail on February 26, near the intersection of Ploy and West Monument Streets in Baltimore. She was then approached by three men.

“Her cell phone was stolen from her person,” U.S. postal inspector Michael Martel said. “There was a slight altercation for the phone, and luckily our carrier is okay. She did not suffer any injuries.”

The U.S. Postal Service says criminal attacks on its mail carriers are rare, and it wants to keep it that way. So they are offering a reward.

“We are offering up to $25,000 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individuals involved,” Martel said.

Authorities have released surveillance video and photos of the three suspects.

Click here for the postal service site where tips are kept anonymous.

