BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Alonna Alston.

Alonna was last seen on February 28 in the 1700 block of Carswell Street, and her family is concerned about her well-being.

Alonna is 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue sweats, a black leather jacket, pink Adidas sneakers, and a multicolored scarf.

Anyone with information regarding Alonna’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

