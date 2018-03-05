BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with the University of Baltimore over a lawsuit against the university for pregnancy discrimination.

The lawsuit alleged the university discriminated against former employee Sarah Dechowitz because she was pregnant, by first firing her and then refusing to re-hire her for a similar position.

This was said to be in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The university has agreed to pay Dechowitz $115,000 in back pay, along with compensatory damages. The university will also review its anti-discrimination policies and procedures, and make any changes that are needed.

After she informed management that she was pregnant, “a high-level University official” reportedly said that her pregnancy was a “motivating factor” in the university’s decision to terminate her position.

One week after Dechowitz’s position was terminated, a similar, newly created position was advertised by the university. The complaint alleged that the university did not re-hire Dechowitz for the similar position because of her pregnancy.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook