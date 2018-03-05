BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The third trial for the man accused of killing a North Carolina teen who was in Baltimore visiting her half sister in December 2010 is set to begin Monday.

Michael Maurice Johnson, 34, is charged with second-degree murder. This is the third trial he has had in this case.

In 2013 he was convicted of second-degree murder but was granted a new trial after a judge ruled prosecutors withheld evidence. In 2014 he was acquitted after the judge declared a mistrial. That verdict was also overturned.

In July 2017 Johnson appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to block the third trial, but it was declined.

Johnson was dating Barnes’ sister and was the last known person to see Barnes alive. Barnes was in Baltimore visiting her half-sisters on winter break when she went missing. Her body was found four months later in the Susquehanna River.

Prosecutors believe Johnson raped her, strangled her, put her body in a large plastic container and threw it in the water.

Johnson has maintained his innocence in Barnes’ death and has been free since the acquittal after his second trial in early 2015.

