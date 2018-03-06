WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Nor’easter is expected to hit the East Coast Wednesday, and Amtrak has announced it will operate a modified schedule between Washington, D.C. and Boston.

Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela Express services will be on a modified schedule, as forecasters are warning of winter weather hitting the northeast on Wednesday.

Those with reservations will be notified, and anyone planning to travel should check their train status before departing and allow extra time to get to the station.

