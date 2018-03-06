BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Power crews have been responding across the state to areas affected by last week’s wind storm.

They’ve been staging near M&T Bank Stadium this week, where almost 1,000 workers from outside Maryland are still in the area trying to get power back on with the help of local BGE workers.

“We’ve even had crews working around the clock,” said BGE spokesperson Justin Mulcahy.

Some people have been without electricity since the wind storm last Friday and may not have it back for several more days.

In addition to power problems, there are still a number of large trees down across the area, including a massive one that fell in Gwynn Oak and smashed into a house.

A crew with a crane came in Tuesday morning to lift it up and out.

“We’ve been swamped. The phones haven’t stopped ringing since the trees started falling. You see here, we just can’t even keep up with most of the calls. We’re stuck on this big tree here–getting it off the house,” said Chris Snyder of Arbor Excellence. “You know they’re big–they’re hard enough taking them down when they’re standing.”

The parade of March storms keeps coming as another Nor’easter is set to pound the East Coast.

The system caused accidents as it rolled through the upper Midwest with snow and ice.

