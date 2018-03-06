BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer is being checked out by medics after she reported feeling sick after coming in contact with a female subject.

Police say the incident happened near E 32nd and Barclay Streets.

A female officer came in contact with someone, and then reported feeling sick afterwards.

Medics are on scene to give treatment to the officer.

The female subject has been detained while police investigate.

No further details have been released at this time.

