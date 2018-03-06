WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:CSX, CSX Train Derailment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Normal service has resumed at the site where powerful winds blew a CSX train off its tracks in Cecil County, sending four freight cars toppling into the Susquehanna River.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Friday, when wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas. Six cars derailed and four fell into the river. Two rail cars were pulled from the water over the weekend, but a CSX spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that two cars remain in the river.

The following is a statement, in part, from CSX:

“The derailed cars were safely removed from the tracks and crews completed track repairs Sunday morning. Some personnel will continue working on site to address the removal of the remaining two cars from the river.  This removal process requires close coordination between multiple agencies and will continue to progress as weather permits.”

The CSX freight train was headed to Richmond, Virginia.

No spills, leaks or injuries have been reported.

CSX says the incident is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch