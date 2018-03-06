BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Normal service has resumed at the site where powerful winds blew a CSX train off its tracks in Cecil County, sending four freight cars toppling into the Susquehanna River.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Friday, when wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas. Six cars derailed and four fell into the river. Two rail cars were pulled from the water over the weekend, but a CSX spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that two cars remain in the river.

The following is a statement, in part, from CSX:

“The derailed cars were safely removed from the tracks and crews completed track repairs Sunday morning. Some personnel will continue working on site to address the removal of the remaining two cars from the river. This removal process requires close coordination between multiple agencies and will continue to progress as weather permits.”

The CSX freight train was headed to Richmond, Virginia.

No spills, leaks or injuries have been reported.

CSX says the incident is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook