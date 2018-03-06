WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2017 death of a man who was paralyzed following a shooting in 2013 has been ruled as a homicide.

Devonte Tremanine Rhodes was left paralyzed by a shooting on July 9, 2013, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

On Dec. 8, 2017, Rhodes died, and doctors said he never fully recovered from the injuries he sustained in the 2013 shooting.

His body was sent to the Medical Examiners Office for autopsy.

Rhodes’ death was determined to be homicide caused by the 2013 shooting.

