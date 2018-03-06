BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A ninth grade student has been arrested after police say the teen made a “prank” school threat.

Authorities investigated a possible threat made against Broadneck High School Monday night.

One of the students reportedly received a call that threatened a shooting at the high school on Tuesday.

Police were able to identify the phone number from which they believe the call was made, and after several interviews, police were able to identify the person who made the call.

That person is a ninth grade student at Broadneck High School, and police say the student said the call was made as a prank.

#Update: An arrest has been made in today's threat to @BHSAACPS . A 9th grade student was identified and charged with making the "prank" call. Great job by our SRO's and detectives AGAIN! — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 6, 2018

A letter was sent home to parents of Broadneck High School. Click here to read the full letter.

