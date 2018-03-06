WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Snow, Weather, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ)  – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern Baltimore and Northwest Harford County.

The alert says significant accumulation of wet snow is possible for the area with the potential of 5 or more inches of snow. The Watch goes into effect Tuesday night and will run through Wednesday morning.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says the ground will be warm, so accumulation will likely stay around 2 to 3 inches in Northern Maryland.

“If we start to get a bigger snowfall in the area, we will start to see a little more of an accumulation than a slushy mess,” says Bass. “But this could be occasional snow and rain as the Nor’easter moving our way slowly and surely develops.”

Baltimore City and areas south are likely to just get a trace up to an inch of snow.

 

