BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern Baltimore and Northwest Harford County.

The alert says significant accumulation of wet snow is possible for the area with the potential of 5 or more inches of snow. The Watch goes into effect Tuesday night and will run through Wednesday morning.

#WJZ Remember the ground is warm. At the TOP END, 2-3" in Harford /Cecil Counties this will be a slushy mess. I'll Tweet winds shortly. pic.twitter.com/H6WDSuUgUL — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 6, 2018

WJZ’s Marty Bass says the ground will be warm, so accumulation will likely stay around 2 to 3 inches in Northern Maryland.

“If we start to get a bigger snowfall in the area, we will start to see a little more of an accumulation than a slushy mess,” says Bass. “But this could be occasional snow and rain as the Nor’easter moving our way slowly and surely develops.”

Baltimore City and areas south are likely to just get a trace up to an inch of snow.

