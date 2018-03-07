BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seniors at an assisted-living facility in Northwest Baltimore were without power for over three days, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The Sun reports that the powerful weekend wind storm knocked out the power at Peregrine Senior Living at Tudor Heights around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Chuck Griffith, the executive director, told The Sun that officials called customer service several times over the weekend but didn’t get a response.

Crews arrived on Tuesday to remove branches and survey the damage.

Power was restored at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a BGE spokesman.

The Baltimore Sun reports that there are currently 44 residents living in the facility with dementia and other memory problems.

Three days without power was unacceptable for Griffith. He expressed frustration in the length of time they had to wait and mentioned that it could also be inconvenient as no power meant the elevators were down.

BGE spokesman Justin Mulcahy said BGE prioritizes assisted-living residences and other “critical customers with life and health risks at special medical needs facilities” in cases of widespread power outages.

“BGE has nearly 1,000 of these types of facilities throughout our service area noted in our system,” he wrote in an emailed statement to he Baltimore Sun. “BGE’s first restoration priorities are public safety and critical care facilities, such as 911 centers, hospitals and pumping stations. Then restoration is generally scheduled so that the greatest number of customers can be restored as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Mulcahy also encouraged special medical needs facilities to have other plans in place in order to manage an extended outage.

