BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore firefighters were injured while helping put out a house fire in west Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

The Baltimore City Fire Department received a call just after 12:30 a.m. about a fire in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story rowhouse. Flames were also showing from the second floor

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before 2 a.m., but two firefighters were injured while working to put out the flames.

The firefighters were treated at an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook