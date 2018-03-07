WJZ WEATHER: Some Schools Closed As Late Winter Blast Hits MarylandSchool Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Baltimore Fire, Firefighter Injured, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore firefighters were injured while helping put out a house fire in west Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

The Baltimore City Fire Department received a call just after 12:30 a.m. about a fire in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the third floor of the three-story rowhouse. Flames were also showing from the second floor

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before 2 a.m., but two firefighters were injured while working to put out the flames.

The firefighters were treated at an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch