BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man walked into an area hospital after being shot two days earlier.

The Baltimore Police Department says the shooting happened Monday, near Belnord and Orleans Street, but the victim didn’t go to the hospital until Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim had been shot in the torso.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook