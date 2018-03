BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were injured, including one person who is in critical condition, after a crash involving a snow plow in Baltimore County.

The crash happened Wednesday, near Belair Rd. and Big Gunpowder.

Police say there were three people injured, and one victim is in critical condition.

#BCoFD o/s Belair Rd and Big Gunpowder for a motor vehicle crash involving a snow plow. Three patients, including one critical. DT 144. EA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) March 7, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

