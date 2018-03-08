BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s mayor made an appearance on Fox News Wednesday, and a heated exchange with the host has intensified the debate over gun control.

Thursday, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she didn’t feel blindsided by Laura Ingraham, host of Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.

Mayor Pugh said private donors will be paying around $100,000 to transport hundreds of students from Baltimore to Washington D.C. as they march for gun control in the March For Our Lives protest on March 24.

“Absolutely not, I always review the commentators before I go on so I knew what I was coming into and I was prepared to deal with that,” she said.

Also on Thursday, Harford County Public Schools has announced students will not be allowed to walk out of school on March 14 as part of the nationwide protest against school violence.

The protest is a nationwide movement to mark the one-month anniversary of the February 14 shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17.

The school district cites the safety of its students for the reason why it “cannot condone” students to walking out of class.

A letter from superintendent Barbara Canavan was released Thursday, and in the letter, she says the district will give students a “learning module” that will give students the opportunity to share their feelings.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s great,” said Sarah Reiman of Harford County.

“Sometimes schooling is about teaching people about morals and how to be effective citizens in society,” Harford County resident Ben Hopkins said.

The following statement was released by a Harford County Public Schools communication manager:

“With input and review from administrators and curriculum specialists, an activity has been planned for March 14 at 10:00 a.m. to provide HCPS students with an opportunity to express their emotions surrounding the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida. The activity is to take place inside the school building instead of condoning students walking out of the school building. The activity will take place in classrooms and will be directed by teachers. The activity will culminate with a moment of silence to honor the memory of those students and adults killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.”

Some school districts say they will not penalize students who walk out next Wednesday.

