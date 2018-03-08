BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents stopped “one of the world’s most destructive insect pests” from entering the country through BWI and Dulles Airports.

The Khapra beetle is reportedly one of the world’s most destructive insect pests of stored grains, cereals, and seeds. The Kapra beetle is the only insect that CBP takes regulatory action against.

CBP agriculture specialists at BWI found two live adult Khapra beetles, one dead immature larva, and several cast skins in two pounds of insect-infested, prohibited cow peas. The items were being brought back by a New York City resident from Nigeria.

At Dulles, agents found four live Khapra beetle adults, 12 live larvae, and several dead larvae and cast skins in rice being brought from Saudi Arabia.

Officials say the beetles can sicken adults, and especially infants.

