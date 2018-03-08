BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Eight-year-old testimony resurfaced Thursday during day four of the third trial for the murder of Phylicia Barnes.

In each trial, Michael Johnson has been the accused killer of his ex-girlfriend’s sister.

Barnes was a 16-year-old girl from North Carolina who disappeared while visiting her half-sisters in Baltimore around Christmas in 2010. Her body was eventually discovered floating in the Susquehana River.

Johnson was convicted once before, but a judge later tossed the ruling. Johnson’s second time in the courtroom ended in mistrial.

It was a contentious day in court as the State could hardly get out a question with the defense objecting.

The judge, playing referee, called both sides up to the bench over and over to scold attorneys.

Phylicia’s younger half-sister, Deena Barnes, testified that Johnson didn’t come home for hours the night Phylicia disappeared and when he came home he said “this isn’t good. I was the last person to see her.”

There also was talk about a big plastic tub that the State entered as evidence. It’s a key piece to their case to try to prove that Johnson used the tub to move the body. An argument from past trials.

Barnes had plans to move to Baltimore and go to college. She was weeks away from her 17th birthday when she vanished.

