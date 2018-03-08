BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — President Donald Trump signed proclamations for new steel and aluminum tariffs at the White House Thursday afternoon.

The tariffs will go into effect in 15 days. Trump says a 25 percent tax will apply to steel imports, and 10 percent will be added to aluminum brought into the U.S.

Trump says the excess of imported steel and aluminum is a “travesty” and hurts American workers and industry.

In making the long-awaited announcement Thursday, Trump says the U.S. industry has been “ravaged by aggressive foreign trade practices.”

Says Trump, “It’s really an assault on our country.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)