BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE says it has restored electricity to all customers that were affected by back-to-back nor’easters.

All told, 462,000 customers were affected by the storms, the first of which toppled trees and power lines with sustained high winds and gusts of up to 70 mph at the end of last week.

“The vast majority” of BGE customers impacted by that storm had power by Sunday night, the company says, “and crews continued to work around-the-clock shifts to restore service to all customers.”

Repairs were complicated by additional damage done by another storm that passed through the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, which brought heavy, wet snow to some portions of the service area.

“Now that BGE has addressed all outages associated with both storms and has sufficient resources to safely and quickly address any outages should they occur on BGE’s system, external crews have been released to assist our Exelon sister utilities to the north,” according to a release.

The storm that skirted Maryland this week had a much more intense impact in states to the north.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook