BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five children and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday morning when a car struck Barclay Elementary School in North Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta is on the scene.

She says Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa told the media the kids were practicing a performance inside the classroom when the SUV barreled in.

This is a developing story.

