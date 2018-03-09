BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Carroll County man was arrested Friday morning for child porn, according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators say the suspect, Sean Michael Herbert, 38, of Sykesville has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say in September, they received multiple downloads of images depicting child pornography from a computer linked to Herbert. Officers then executed a search and seizure warrant at Herbert’s residence shortly after 5 a.m., where they arrested him and recovered his electronic devices that contained child porn.

Herbert was taken into custody where he posted bond and was released.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook