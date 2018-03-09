Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Child Porn, Local TV, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Carroll County man was arrested Friday morning for child porn, according to Maryland State Police.

Investigators say the suspect, Sean Michael Herbert, 38, of Sykesville has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say in September, they received multiple downloads of images depicting child pornography from a computer linked to Herbert. Officers then executed a search and seizure warrant at Herbert’s residence shortly after 5 a.m., where they arrested him and recovered his electronic devices that contained child porn.

Herbert was taken into custody where he posted bond and was released.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch