BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cousin of one of the corrupt Baltimore Police officers charged in the Gun Trace Task Force case has been sentenced to five years behind bars.

David Kendall Rahim, cousin of Detective Jemell Lamar Rayam, pleaded guilty in November to helping Rayam commit a $20,000 robbery in 2014.

Rayam and his partner, Momodu Gondo, are among the officers who have pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges.

Rahim also worked as an autopsy technician with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to court records, police officers with the Gun Trace Task Force, including Detective Rayam, executed a search and seizure warrant at a store that sold birdseed and pigeons on June 27, 2014.

No illegal contraband or firearms were found at the location but the store owners, a married couple, had $20,000 in cash at the store that they intended to use to pay off tax liabilities they owed on two homes, the records say.

After the search, Rayam allegedly told another Rahim and another man who was involved about the money and they all agreed to rob the couple at their residence later that evening.

