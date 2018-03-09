BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well here we are with, generally, sunny skies and clear nights through Sunday midday. It will be on the cool side day, and night. But the background noise of a potential storm moving up the East Coast Sunday night cannot be ignored. But at this time there are too many question marks for me, (or really anyone), to write the final forecast conclusion.

Let me quote from my morning briefing from our partners at the legendary Accu-Weather; “there are still models, (Specifically the NAM/WEF and the European), that keep this system suppressed well to the SOUTH next week,..The GFS is the “outlier” since it currently shows a solution where precipitation gets distributed much farther to the North.”

And there you have it! A lot of questions. We will watch this, as should you. And when a solid solution presents its self we will get to you promptly here at http://baltimore.cbslocal.com/

In the meanwhile enjoy this day’s sun and remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to sleep Saturday night. And change those smoke, and carbon monoxide detector batteries too.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

