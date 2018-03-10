BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There’s a possibility of light snowfall late Sunday night into Monday that might affect morning rush hour.

WJZ’s Tim Williams says the incoming winter storm will pass to the south of the Baltimore region and the Lower Easton Shore, places like La Plata, Salisbury and Ocean City, may see up to an inch of precipitation.

A chance of snow is expected around 1 a.m. Monday with a low around 30 degrees. Around 10 a.m. there’s a chance of a snow/rain mix, according to Williams.

