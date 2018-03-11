BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials in Maryland say the Light House homeless shelter has been evacuated after a chemical was poured down a drain.

The Baltimore Sun reports that an Annapolis fire statement says Annapolis and Anne Arundel County fire departments were dispatched to The Light House homeless prevention support center for a report of a chemical smell coming through the vents Saturday.

Officials say the source of the odor is coming from a utility room and is believed to be something poured down the drain.

Officials say the building will remain uninhabitable until an environmental company can clean the system. No injuries were reported to occupants or fire personnel.

