BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a possibility of light snowfall late Sunday night into Monday, but morning rush hour isn’t expected to be impacted.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says the incoming winter storm will pass to the south of the Baltimore region dropping an inch or less across central Maryland.

“For the most part we’re talking wet snow, and the roads should remain wet as well. We’re not talking about a particularly slick commute,” McNamara said.

A trace of snow is expected around 1 a.m. Monday with a low around 30 degrees.

The Lower Easton Shore, places like La Plata, Salisbury and Ocean City may see up to two inches of precipitation.

