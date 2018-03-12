BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Columbia has been named the 12th happiest city in the U.S. by WalletHub.

“We examined each city based on 28 key indicators of happiness, ranging from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day,” the study authors write.

Each location then received a rank for “emotional and physical well-bring,” “income and employment” and “community and environment.”

Columbia’s highest ranking was “community and environment” — it ranked fifth. It ranked 31st in emotional and physical well-being and 58th in income and employment.

It’s “score” is 69.53, compared with the top city’s score of 79.89.

Baltimore is the only other Maryland city on the list, ranking 159th and scoring 46.26.

Ahead of Columbia on the list are:

1 Fremont, CA

2 Bismarck, ND

3 San Jose, CA

4 Pearl City, HI

5 Plano, TX

6 Fargo, ND

7 Sioux Falls, SD

8 Irvine, CA

9 Huntington Beach, CA

10 Grand Prairie, TX

11 Madison, WI

See the full list HERE.

