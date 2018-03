BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ATF is assisting the Hagerstown Fire Department with investigating the cause of an overnight fire at an automotive repair business,

The fire happened at Hagerstown Spring Works, located in the 400 block of E. Baltimore St.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but the blaze did extensive damage to the building.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.=

