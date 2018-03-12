BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police say heroin and speeding made for a deadly combination in a violent, three-car wreck near the Bay Bridge over the weekend that left an elderly woman dead.

The photos are heart pounding: three cars mangled and a frantic rescue to save the lives of six people.

The scene was the aftermath of a nasty wreck in Annapolis just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a 27-year-old man driving a Ford Taurus was speeding down Buschs Frontage Road when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped a Toyota Camry before being t-boned by a pickup truck.

An 81-year-old woman inside the Camry was later pronounced dead. Emergency responders believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was high on heroin.

“Therefore, they administered naloxone. When they administered that naloxone, he had a reaction that showed that he was possibly under the influence,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Lt. Ryan Frashure said.

Along Buschs Frontage Road, Todd Niazi owns Revell Service Center

“It was hit and then one went this way, one went the other way,” he explains.

H says h has seen countless tragedies over the past year with numerous accidents along the stretch of road.

“I don’t know what to do. I see this every day, people flying by here,” Niazi said.

Police say the tragic wreck is an obvious sign that the heroin epidemic continues to strike.

This is certainly a concern for us as well with individuals that use heroin or an opioid and drive. You know, not only are they a danger to themselves but they’re a danger to the public and to everyone else,” Frashure said.

Police are still waiting for toxicology results. They say it was a passenger that hinted the driver was likely high on heroin.

Two victims remain hospitalized and are listed in critical condition, but they are expected to survive.

The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and any charges will be reviewed by the state’s attorney.

