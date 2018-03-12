BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Victor’s dream came true Monday as he became judge for a day, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Few judges ever get the reception given to the 16-year-old as he arrived at Courtroom 5 inside Baltimore City Circuit Court.

With the Honorable Jack I. Lesser at his side, Victor had a full docket.

The first case was a bike theft. The defendant claimed innocence, but to quote Victor, “Lock her up!”

Victor has kidney disease, so why is being a judge his greatest wish?

“When you’re a kid on dialysis, there’s nothing to do but sit in your chair and watch TV,” Victor’s mom, Virginia, explained. “Court TV shows were what were on, and he just fell in love with wanting to be a judge.”

[Reporter: Was he excited about today?]

“You have no idea,” Virginia said.

Case two was speeding.

“He is really into this show called ‘Hot Bench.’ I think it’s kind of similar to Judge Judy. He likes when they bang the gavel, he likes when they take the defendants away to jail,” said Maddy Barnes of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Despite a strong defense, Victor ruled guilty again.

Even though the court showered Victor with gifts, he still sentenced her to 30 days for speeding.

It was a full day and a dream come true.

This was the first time that the Make-A-Wish Foundation ever remembers a child requesting to be a judge. It was also a first for the Baltimore judiciary.

Neither of the defendants was actually sentenced.

