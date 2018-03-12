UPDATE: Kamyah Brown has been found safe.

———————————–

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl.

Kamyah Brown was dropped off at her home in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle in Lansdowne around 5:45 p.m. Monday. When her mother arrived shortly after, Kamyah was nowhere to be found.

Kamyah is 4 feet tall about 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in braids with clear and white beads. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a silver vest and a pink jacket, carrying a pink Emoji backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-307-202 or simply dial 9-1-1.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook